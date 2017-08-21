Again, Nalabo Emerges IPAC Chairman

By ANDREW ESSIEN

The Inter-Party Adversary Council (IPAC) today re-elected its chairman, Mallam Mohammadu Lawal Nalado, for another tenure in office.

Nalado, who is also the the national chairman of Accord Party (AP) emerged winner of the keenly contested election by the leaderships of 45 of the 46 registered political parties, won by 24 votes to defeat the duo of the national chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam who scored 20 votes and Chief Joseph Avazi who recorded one vote.

The election also produced Mr Garshon Benson of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) as the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Perry Opara of the National Unity Party (NUP) as the new Secretary General.

Also elected are Aye Georgina Dakpokpo of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) Deputy Secretary General, Dr Yakubu Shendam of the New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) as Publicity Secretary, Reverend Olusegun Peters of the 15 Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) as Financial Secretary and Engr Okey Chikwendu as Treasurer.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the election, the re-elected chairman said his priority for the organisation will be to ensure that the umbrella of all political parties is peaceful, “its only when we maintain peace that we can make progress.

“I still maintain that we need to be peaceful. You can see the way we conducted ourselves during this election, everything was transparent and we conducted ourselves without any rancour. So, we are going to maintain that to make sure that IPAC show good example.”

Speaking on what he will do differently this time around, he said: “there is main issue which has to do with the National secretariat of IPAC, the organisation has never had a secretariat of itself. The party chairman usually use their own office to run the affairs of IPAC but we are now working hard to see that we have resources to rent a permanent office for IPAC. So this I hope to achieve within the first quarter of my tenure by God’s grace.”

He assured that his leadership will carry everyone along including those that contested against him.

