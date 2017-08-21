Agbakoba reveals why Nigeria is underdeveloped

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on Monday claimed that Nigeria’s under-development was caused by incompetent leadership. He said the country cannot attract Foreign Direct Investment (FID) when it was under a “non-performing government.” Agbakoba spoke at the second plenary session of the ongoing Annual General Conference of […]

Agbakoba reveals why Nigeria is underdeveloped

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

