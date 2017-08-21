Agbaso faction of APGA elects flag-bearer

The Martin Agbaso faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Monday elected Dr. Igwebuike Ifeanyichukwu Hygers as its flag-bearer. He polled a total of 1, 547 votes to emerge as the party’s flag bearer. The party elected the flag-bearer during its special state congress/primaries held at Ezira Central School field in Ezira, Orumba […]

