Agege LG boss donates match tickets to MFM’s fans – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Agege LG boss donates match tickets to MFM's fans
Vanguard
The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Alh. Abdulganiyu Kola Egunjobi, was at Agege Stadium on Sunday to mobilise mass home support for MFM against Gombe United in the week 35 of the Nigerian Professional Football …
Egunjobi: MFM FC A Blessing To Agege People
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!