Aggrieved Ogun APC Stakeholders Petition Oyegun
Naija247news
Aggrieved Ogun APC Stakeholders Petition Oyegun
THISDAY Newspapers
Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from Ogun State on Tuesdaystormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to protest ill treatment being meted to them by the state Governor Ibikunle Amosun. The party men believed to …
