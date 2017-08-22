Agitations for Biafra sheer waste of time, Presidency tells IPOB/MASSOB

Pages Navigation Menu

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that those groups calling for the disintegration of Nigeria are only wasting their time as “Nigeria remains one.’’ Adesina stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a coalition of South East youths group who stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare support for President Muhammadu Buhari. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have been agitating for the creation of Biafra over alleged marginalisation of the south east zone of the country.

