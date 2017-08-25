Ahead National Youth Games: Team Lagos Shine At Zone 1 Eliminations

Lagos State contingent have emerged winners of (Zone1) South West Zonal Eliminations for the third edition of National Youth Games 2017 which will hold in Ilorin, Kwara State.

At the zonal eliminations for five team sports, basketball, volleyball, cricket, handball and hockey held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium and Adamasingba Stadiums, Ibadan, Oyo state, Team Lagos won 6 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, while Oyo state placed second with 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals, Ogun state came third with a total of 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Team Lagos in Basketball qualified for male and female categories of the Youth Games, the Cricket male team also made it to Ilorin championship, handball male and female teams as well as hockey (male and female) and Volleyball (female) all made it to the Youth Games.

No fewer than 118 athletes represented Team Lagos at the zonal eliminations that have six states as participants in attendance. The state were Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo and Ogun states.

The 3rd edition of National Youth Games will be held in Ilorin, Kwara State from 7-19 September, 2017

