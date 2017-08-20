Pages Navigation Menu

Ahiara diocese vs Pope: Stakeholders insist they won’t recognize Bishop Okpaleke

Stakeholders in the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in Imo State have insisted that they will not obey the Pope insistence that they recognise the appointment of Peter Okpaleke as their head. Bishop Okpaleke was appointed Bishop of Ahiara by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 after the demise of Bishop Victor Chikwe, but has been unable […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

