Ahmed Alimi Wins 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Ahmed Alimi has been unveiled as the latest winner of the 7UP Harvard Business Scholarship, an Initiative of 7Up Bottling Company Plc which was started in the year 2010. A UNILAG Alumnus, Alimi will be adding a Harvard education to a list of achievements which include founding an NGO focused on mentoring young people at his home base; Bariga.

Ahmed Alimi joins the ranks of Misan Rewane, Olujimi Williams, Mayowa Kuyoro, Oluwasola Olaniyan, Bankole Makanjuola and Chidozie Ibekwe, all former recipients of the 7UP HBSS Award who have gone on to make their marks in their chosen fields.

Accompanied by his family, work colleagues and well-wishers, including his former lecturers at UNILAG, Alimi Ahmed was all smiles as he accepted the scholarship and thanked 7UP for making his dreams a reality.

The first recipient of the 7UP HBSS award, Misan Rewane, shared her experience as a recipient of the award at the event. She spoke of how the scholarship empowered her to achieve her dream of impacting the lives of youths through her organisation, West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE).

At the event, Mr Steve Olayinka GM Human Capital 7UP urged the attendees present at the event to follow their passions and continue developing themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their dreams.

Also speaking at the unveiling event, the Senior Brand Manager Seven Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye stated that the essence of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship is to train leaders with a global perspective who will in turn come back to impact the society and also further create more leaders.

Ahmed Alimi is the seventh recipient of the 7UP Harvard Business Scholarship. For more information, visit www.sevenup.org/hbs/scholarship.php/

