Ajayi Crowther University Releases School Fees Schedule For 2017/18 Session | ACU Methods Of Payment Of School Fees

Ajayi Crowther University Releases School Fees Schedule For 2017/18 Session | ACU Methods Of Payment Of School Fees

Ajayi Crowther University, ACU school fees schedule for undergraduate programmes of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session is out.

The authorities of the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) has released the amount payable as school fees by undergraduate students (both fresh and returning students) of the university for the 2017/2018 academic session and the payment procedure.

Ajayi Crowther University School Fees Schedule.

Ajayi Crowther University School Fees for 100 Level & 200 Level.

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES (EXCLUDING RELIGIOUS STUDIES) (1) FACULTY OF HUMANITIES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 296,400 296,400 296,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 20,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 25,000 25,000 0 TOTAL 428,400 428,400 403,400 RELIGIOUS STUDIES DEPARTMENT (2) RELIGIOUS STUDIES DEPARTMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 120,000 120,000 120,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 TOTAL 162,000 162,000 162,000 FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES (3) FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 338,400 338,400 338,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 25,000 25,000 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 470,400 470,400 445,400 FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES (4) FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 338,400 338,400 338,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 25,000 25,000 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 470,400 470,400 445,400 FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES (5) FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 358,400 358,400 358,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 20,000 LABORATORY CONSUMABLES 15,000 15,000 15,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 25,000 25,000 0 TOTAL 505,400 505,400 480,400 FACULTY OF LAW (6) FACULTY OF LAW 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL FRESHERS (DE) 200 LEVEL RETURNING TUITION 650,000 650,000 650,000 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 10,000 10,000 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 25,000 25,000 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 782,000 782,000 757,000

Ajayi Crowther University School Fees for 300 Level & 400 Level.

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES (EXCLUDING RELIGIOUS STUDIES) (1) FACULTY OF HUMANITIES 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 339,400 351,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 0 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 0 0 TOTAL 446,400 448,400 RELIGIOUS STUDIES DEPARTMENT (2) RELIGIOUS STUDIES DEPARTMENT 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 120,000 120,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 – ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 TOTAL 162,000 152,000 FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES (3) FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 358,400 363,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 – FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 0 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 465,400 460,400 FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES (4) FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 358,400 363,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 – FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 0 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 465,400 460,400 FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES (5) FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 368,400 373,400 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10,000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 0 FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 LABORATORY CONSUMABLES 15,000 15,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 0 0 TOTAL 490,400 485,400 FACULTY OF LAW (6) FACULTY OF LAW 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL TUITION 650,000 650,000 DEV. LEVY 25,000 25,000 SPORTS FACILITIES 10,000 10,000 ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILL 10,000 10000 G.E.S. BOOKS PLUS AUDIO VISUAL CDs 10,000 – FACILITY MAINTENANCE FEE 10,000 10,000 ID CARD 2,000 2,000 INTERNET / ICT FEE 10,000 10,000 EXAM. ADMIN. FEE 10,000 10,000 ADMISSION PROCESSING FEE 0 0 HEALTH SERVICES (INCL. NHIS) 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 757,000 747,000

OTHERS IN ADDITION TO THE ABOVE

1. ACCOMMODATION FEE FOR ALL STUDENTS IS N 105,000 PER SESSION (N52,500 PER SEMESTER)

2. ACCEPTANCE FEE FOR FRESH STUDENTS (i.e.100 LEVEL & 200 LEVEL DE) IS N 20,000 NON-REFUNDABLE

3. GEOLOGY STUDENTS ARE TO PAY N 40,000 PER SESSION FOR THEIR PRACTICAL FIELD WORKS

METHODS OF PAYMENT OF FEES

Do not Pay to any individual, staff or any bank account other than the designated ones. The University will not be liable for any wrong payments to fraudsters . Pay cash at the various designated banks indicating the student’s name (with surname first) as the depositor and submit the deposit slip at the ACU Bursary, in exchange for the official receipt of the University. For the avoidance of doubt, find the relevant account numbers below: Pay Tuition (1st to 3rd Instalment) to UBA Account No. 101 891 2228 Pay Accommodation fee to Stanbic IBTC Account No. 001 870 8351 Pay Acceptance Fee to Stanbic IBTC Account No. 920 240 9902 (New Students ONLY) Pay Practical Field Works Fee to Stanbic IBTC Account No. 920 240 9902 (Geology Students ONLY) Pay Annual Parents/Sponsors’ Forum Fee to Skye Bank Account No.114 012 5948 OR Ecobank Account No. 319 202 1430. Pay ACU Student Assembly (ACUSA) fee directly to the association and collect receipt at their Secretariat For enquiries and clarifications on the fees schedule, call officers in ACU Bursary on 08068753469 and 08036327145

The post Ajayi Crowther University Releases School Fees Schedule For 2017/18 Session | ACU Methods Of Payment Of School Fees appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest