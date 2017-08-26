Ajimobi Confers Obaship on 21, coronation holds tomorrow

The Oyo State Government yesterday issued letters of conferment of Obaship on 21 chiefs in Ibadan, just as it announced that their coronation would hold tomorrow, Sunday, August 27 at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.



The government explained that its decision was in line with the provisions of the recently amended 1959 Declaration of Olubadan and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland, as well as the government White Paper as conveyed in Government Gazette No 14, Notice 27, Vol. 42 of August 23, this year and Gazette No. 15, Notice 28, Vol. 42 of August 24, this year, respectively.



The government stated that the action was in exercise of Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s powers, as conferred on him by Section 28 (i), Cap. Vol. 1 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000 and the amended 1959 Declaration.



The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, who presented the letters at the House of Chiefs, explained that eight High Chiefs were given letters elevating them to Obaship and changing their titles to “His Royal Majesty,” while 13 Baales were elevated to “His Royal Highness,” noting that nine vacant Baale stools were not conferred, but their positions are now recognised as Obas.

Alli said High Chief Lekan Balogun, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland; High Chief Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; High Chief Akinloye Owolabi Olakuleyin, Balogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Tajudeen A. Ajibola, Osi Balogun of Ibadaland; High Chief Latifu Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Kolawole Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland and High Chief S. Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland would now be addressed as Royal Majesties, while the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, remains the Imperial Majesty, with no disruption or amendment to the traditional Olubadan Chieftaincy ascendancy system or structure.

He stated that Chief Lasisi Akano, Onijaye of Ijaye; Chief Ismaila Olasunkanmi, Oniroko of Iroko; Chief Moses Olasunkanmi, Onikereku of Ikereku; Chief Mudasiru Omodele Adebayo, Baale Olodo; Chief Victor Sunday Okunola, Elegbeda of Egbeda; Alhaji Wahab Olabamiji Okedina, Baale Okelade-Okin; Chief Olabamiji Ahmed Thomas, Alakufo of Akufo; Chief Gbolagade Muritala Babalola, Onido of Ido; Chief Dauda Omotoso, Baale Awotan; Chief Tiamiyu Labiyi Ladipo, Baale of Abanla; and Chief James Oladipo Obisesan, Baale Akanran were conferred with His Royal Highness status.

Speaking on behalf of the new Obas, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, thanked the government and Ajimobi for answering the call of the people to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959, stressing that the new development is God ordained.



