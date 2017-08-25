Ajimobi dares Olubadan, Ladoja, presents appointment letters to 21 Obas

The Oyo State Government on Friday issued letters of conferment of Obaship to 21 chiefs in Ibadan. It announced that their coronation will hold on Sunday, August 27. Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli who presented the letters at the House of Chiefs, explained that Eight High Chiefs were given letters elevating them […]

