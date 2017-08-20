Ajimobi launches Home Owners Charter, Electronic C of O

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has launched the Homeowners Charter policy designed to enable home owners in the state regularize land documents. Ajimobi during the official flag off ceremony of the Enumeration and Assessment of properties in the State at the Housing Corporation Ibadan on Saturday informed that the initiative was one of the […]

Ajimobi launches Home Owners Charter, Electronic C of O

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

