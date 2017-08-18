Pages Navigation Menu

Akin Omotoso’s ‘Vaya’ up for Oscars consideration – TheCable

Akin Omotoso's 'Vaya' up for Oscars consideration
The award-winning director shared the news of the movie's consideration for the Oscars via his Twitter page. He said: “Vaya is one of the films being submitted for consideration to rep SA for next years Oscars. Vaya Is One Of The Films Being Submitted
