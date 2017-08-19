Ala Igbo Festival Project Unveiled

At last, veteran musician and culture promoter, Chris Mba, has unveiled his latest project, Ala-Igbo Cultural Festival.

The event took place recently at Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, with the endorsement of Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe, Director General, Center For Black and African Arts and Civilisation, CBAAC.

Mba said the unveiling marked the beginning of preliminary activities of the festival. “The project team presently is making contacts with all relevant stakeholders across the world aimed at hosting the biggest cultural festival in Igboland.

“One of the major pre event activities is the Nite of the Igbo Princess, an evening with beautiful and intelligent Igbo maidens which will hold in seven venues across Nigeria. The event is packaged to sensitize all Igbo about the forth coming festival. The grand finale of the event will feature the Queen Alaigbo International Beauty Pageant.”

Ala-Igbo International Cultural Festival is designed to resurrect in every Igbo personality the love, passion and interest for our cultural heritage and values.

The cultural festival will showcase the never say die spirit of Igbo people, visual arts, music, cultural displays, dance forms as well as the attire, cuisine, language dialects and hospitality of the Igbo Nation.

It is also aimed at showcasing the outstanding contributions and achievements of the people and governments of the South-east through tourism, culture, visual arts, fashion and the hospitality industry, Mba said.

Chief Agujegbe Chamberlin Adiaso, Grand Patron of Ala Igbo Cultural Festival, who flagged off the unveiling ceremony, said the initiative was also a “platform for creative and intellectual interaction amongst men and women of Igbo extraction on strategies towards youth development, economic advancement, cultural heritage and tourism promotion in the south east.

To use culture and tourism as a tool to showcase the investment opportunities in the region as well project the image of the region as a commercial hub in Africa.

To create an enabling environment for the unification of all Igbo across the globe geared towards establishing a functional networking base between Igbo’s at home and in the Diaspora.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

