Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All Nigerian Universites And Their Websites

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Finding it hard to locate the websites of the university you are looking for? Find no more, in this post we have detailed the list of Nigerian universities with their unique websites. List of universities and there websites.. (Federal) Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi website: http://www.atbu.edu.ng Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria website: http://www.abu.edu.ng Bayero University, Kano website: www.buk.edu.ng Federal …

The post All Nigerian Universites And Their Websites appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.