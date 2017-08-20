All set for maiden JAMB Tertiary Institutions football fiesta — official

Abuja – Tunde Kazeem , Director of Sports Kwara state said that the state was ready to host the maiden JAMB Tertiary Institution Football competition.

The event is scheduled to hold at the University of Ilorin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

Kazeem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that 16 teams drawn from universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country would participate.

“We are ready to host over 400 students from all parts of the country in the University of Ilorin.

” They will be accommodated in the student’s hostel and their feeding and other logistics will be taken care of by the organisers,”he said. (NAN)

The post All set for maiden JAMB Tertiary Institutions football fiesta — official appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

