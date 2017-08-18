Alleged credit card forgery: Dammy Krane off the hook

Singer Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga popularly known as Dammy Krane is off the hook, as a court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States, has struck out a charge of credit card forgery, armed conspiracy and grand theft filed against him.

Dammy Krane was arrested in June.

He was alleged to have booked a private jet service with stolen credit card details.

Judge De La O Miguel who heard the case struck out the charge and ‘closed’ it. The singer was represented by Erik Courtney.

Krane thanked his supporters on Twitter: “Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares.

“Case closed. I’m a free man. Let’s get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! New music on the way,” he tweeted.

Reports from Florida last June had claimed that seven fake credit cards were found in the pockets of Dammy Krane on 1 June when he was arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami Dade, Florida.

A report in New Miami Times said the police slammed a nine count felony charge at Miami Dade’s criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft against the 23 year-old pop artist.

Dammy Krane’s trouble began after he allegedly used a bogus card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C., police said. When the police searched him, they found seven false credit cards in his wallet, according to the police report, details of which Miami New Times published today.

Agents from the mobile-phone booking app TapJets had called police, when they found that the first card Dammy Krane tendered was bogus. The jet company told Miami-Dade Police that Krane and a partner, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, had booked a $10,943 trip on a jet from Opa-locka to Washington, D.C.

Two MDPD officers staked out the jet runway until Krane and Ilochonwu showed up. Police searched the pair and found seven cards in Krane’s pants pocket. When authorities checked the cards later, all seven had numbers on the face that didn’t match the numbers on the security strip on the back.

MDPD said Krane used one of those cards to book his flight and then gave TapJet two other fake cards when he was asked for backup cards for the travel.

