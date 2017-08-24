Alleged Fraud: Globacom Asks Court To Stop EFCC’s Investigation, Seeks N50m Damages

bY OLUGBENGA SOYELE,

Telecommunications Company, Globacom Limited has urged a Lagos State High Court in Igbosere to restraint the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) from further investigation on a petition written against it by a foreign firm over alleged fraud.

Globacom is also demanding the sum of N50 millions as damages for the unlawful and unwarranted threats of arrest and detention of the applicants on account of a transaction which is purely contractual.

Also joined as respondents in the case apart from EFCC is the foreign firm, Emitac Mobile Solutions, LLNP, based in Dubai and an operative of EFC, Kadiri Thomas.

First applicant in the suit is the head of the Marketing Department of the telecommunications company, Mr. Ashok Israni.

Globacom Limited is specifically seeking an order of injunction restraining EFCC and the third respondent whether by themselves, their agents, associates, nominees, servants or any other person whosoever described and called from arresting, harassing, detaining, inviting for question or any other manner seeking to curtail and interfering with its right to personal liberty, private life and freedom of movement in connection with an unwarranted attempt by the second respondent tocriminalise a purely civil contractual transaction In the 28-paragraphs affidavit filed in support of the suit and deposed to by a legal officer in the office of Globacom Limited, Olumide Taye Babafemi, it was averred that the issue between his company and the foreign firm are purely contractual arising out of a framework agreement which clearly provided for modalities for resolving issues therein.

