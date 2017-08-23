Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Allow Biafra, Oduduwa, others go – Arewa youths beg Buhari

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Coalition has flayed the comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria must remain one. The group urged the government to conduct a referendum to provide an exit door for those who did not want to be part of Nigeria. Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on Monday upon his return from […]

Allow Biafra, Oduduwa, others go – Arewa youths beg Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.