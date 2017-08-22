Pages Navigation Menu

“Am A Married Man Now” – Banky W Blasts Female Fan Who Tries To Caressing His Joystick

During a recent event, EME Boss, Banky W headlined, a female fan who decided to caress the singer’s joystick, got told to keep off because he’s already a married man.

In case she doesn’t know, Banky and Adesua Etomi are Nigeria’s favourite celebrity couple, no come put sand for garri o!! Here’s the video;

Watch video Below

