Amal & George Clooney donate $1m to fight Inequality

The Clooneys – lawyer Amal and Hollywood actor George Clooney are donating $1m to fight inequality and injustice. Following the recent trend in the United States of white supremacy and nazi rallies, and the reluctance of President Donald Trump to condemn their actions, citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight for equality. Acoording to […]

