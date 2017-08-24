Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazing Pics And Videos Of Lightning Striking Buildings In New York This Week

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

If you happened to be in New York this past week, you might have seen the epic thunderstorm that ruled over the city on Tuesday evening.

If you weren’t there, thank the high heavens for Twitter.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Although the storm accompanied a “cold front that caused a widespread outbreak of severe weather across the Northeast,” explains Mashable, it put on a spectacular show, and even hit the tip of the One World Trade Center.

Lucky for us, some pics were shared with the world – take a look:

Some were even to capture recordings of the strike:

Quite pretty, hey?

Now watch these for some humour:

Probably should have warned you to turn down the volume – those squeals are almost as deafening as the sun is blinding.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.