Ambassador to Germany: Senator Wakili, Jibrin, others celebrate Tuggar

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—Political associates and supporters of Yusuf Tuggar, yesterday, hosted him to a dinner for his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany.

Tuggar, who was a former governorship candidate in the state, was accompanied to Bauchi from Abuja by Captain Bala Jibrin and other political associates to a rousing welcome by his supporters at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

Speaking in a keynote address, Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ali Wakili, said members of the National Assembly from the state and people of the state were overwhelmed with joy as the appointment has opened a new chapter for the people of the state.

All Progressives Con-gress, APC, chieftain and close associate of Tuggar, Captain Bala Jibrin, said Tuggar’s appointment was apt, considering his wealth of experience in politics and other endeavours over the years.

Former member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Baba Suleman, said appointments come with prospects and challenges, but noted that Tuggar will project and protect Nigeria’s image.

The post Ambassador to Germany: Senator Wakili, Jibrin, others celebrate Tuggar appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

