Amber Davies Strips To Bra & Pant… Shows Off Her Sexy Banging Body (Photos)

Although she found love and fame during her stay on Love Island, Amber Davies has realised being well known isn’t always plain sailing.

And now the stunning Welsh brunette has hit out at the online trolls who have abused her since her rise to fame.

Speaking on Thursday to promote her Boux Avenue lingerie line, Amber, 20, admitted she has seen some negative comments about her body but refuses to let their personal jibes get her down.

The star recently landed a mega-bucks contract to become the face of high street giant lingerie Boux Avenue and has modelled her line in a series of sizzling snaps. Sporting a semi-sheer body suit, sultry Amber sprawled seductively in one of her showpiece numbers. And discussing the type of man she tends to go for – should the unlikely happen and she becomes single again – the star revealed a sense of humour was her favoured trait. ‘My type on paper is definitely a guy that is funny – that’s really important, they need to have a good personality,’ the stunner said. ‘I like a guy that’s ambitious, smells nice and treats their family well!’ she added. Beyond being funny she said men who treat their family well are important and taller men float her boat – though Kem needn’t be worried. She said: ‘Family is really important to me and I always think that the way a guy treats his mum says a lot about how they will treat you in the long run. ‘I also like a guys that’s taller than me. Kem is 5’7 – so there you go for all of the UK he’s not 5’10 like he says!’

