Ambode says weak institutions impeding ease of doing business, urges lawyers to support devolution of Power to States – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Ambode says weak institutions impeding ease of doing business, urges lawyers to support devolution of Power to States
WorldStage
Speaking Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 57th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Lagos, he called on lawyers in the country to raise their voices in support of the demand for devolution of power to States and …
Support calls for power devolution to states, Ambode tasks NBA
How weak institutions underdeveloped Africa, by Ambode
PHOTOS: Ambode Attends NBA Annual General Conference
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!