AMCON forestalled initial plan to seize, sell off Arik Air—Okon – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business


AMCON forestalled initial plan to seize, sell off Arik Air—Okon
Former Vice-Chairman of Arik Air, Senator Anietie Okon yesterday, alleged that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, forestalled the plans by some interest groups in government to take over Arik Air and sell it cheaply to themselves.
