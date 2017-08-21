America Comedian, Dick Gregory Dead: Find Out Here

Americans first black stand-up comedians to find success with white audiences, who used humour to break down racial barriers, has died aged 84.

The late comedian

Pioneering American stand-up comedian and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory, who made his advocacy work a key component of his on-stage persona has died at the age of 84.

Gregory made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare African-American comedian who was successful in nightclubs geared to white audiences. One important break famously came in 1960 when he was invited by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to perform at his Playboy Lounge in Chicago.

Gregory was known for his folksy delivery and for incorporating commentary about segregation and discrimination into his routines.

His family confirmed the news of his death in a statement by his son Christian via his Instagram page:

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory.”

Gregory is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lillian, and 10 children.

The post America Comedian, Dick Gregory Dead: Find Out Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

