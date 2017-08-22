Amnesty to Sheriff group, another arrogance of PDP in Edo —Rep

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—THE member representing Ikpoba Okhai/Egor Federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has described the recent comment by the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to grant amnesty to loyalists of the former factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, as part of the arrogance of the PDP.

The PDP lawmaker, who declared that such comment was unacceptable to them in Edo State, during a stakeholders meeting in Benin City, also denied rumour that he had been suspended from the PDP, asserting that no form of intimidation will stop him from commenting on the problems bedevilling the party in the state.

It will be recalled that a former governorship aspirant of the party in the 2016 election, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, resigned his membership of the PDP last Thursday.

Agbonayinma who attributed what he described as the “arrogance of PDP and lack of internal democracy in the party” to the exit of Iduoriyekemwen, said: “You can only give amnesty to someone who has committed a crime. In this content, amnesty does not arise and that is part of the impunity we are talking about in PDP.”

On his purported suspension by the party, the lawmaker said: You cannot shave my head in my absence. I am waiting for the evidence of the suspension. I have not seen any suspension letter. I had spoken to the state chairman and he told me I had been suspended. What is important is that impunity must stop in PDP, nobody can intimidate me.”

“I have also heard that they said I have joined APC, I still remain a member of the PDP and if I want to defect to APC, I will still tell everybody. I am not afraid of any body. The party here in Edo is ran like a cabal, they hold meetings without inviting some members, they run it like their personal estate and when you speak, they look for one allegation against you, but I have said it, unless they change, the PDP cannot move forward,” he stated.

The post Amnesty to Sheriff group, another arrogance of PDP in Edo —Rep appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

