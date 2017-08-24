Amunike returns to club management, signs with Temple Management Company

Nigeria’s U-20s Coach Emmanuel Amunike has expressed readiness to shift his focus to club football management as he signs a management deal with Temple Management Company (TMC). The News Agency of Nigeria reports that TMC is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

