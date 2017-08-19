Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra 2017: Chidoka emerges UPP governorship candidate

A former Minister Of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in Anambra. Chidoka beat his opponent, Chief Chudi Offodile in the primary congress held in Awka on Saturday. Announcing the result, the Chairman of UPP National Congress Committee, Chris Uche, said Chidoka polled 1,222 votes against…

