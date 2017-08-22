Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie picks DPC guber form

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie‎, has picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, under the platform of the Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DPC). Yul, son of veteran thespian, Pete Edochie, stormed the national office of the Party with his army of supporters in Abuja, […]

