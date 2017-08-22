Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie picks DPC guber form

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie‎, has picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, under the platform of the Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DPC). Yul, son of veteran thespian, Pete Edochie, stormed the national office of the Party with his army of supporters in Abuja, […]

Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie picks DPC guber form

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

