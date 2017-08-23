Anambra APC primaries: 4 aspirants to withdraw for Uba

By Enyim Enyim

ONITSHA—Indications emerged, yesterday, that four governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, APC, would step down for Senator Andy Uba before the primaries.

This is coming barely four days to the APC governorship primaries fixed for Saturday, August 26.

Some stakeholders of the party, who spoke to Vanguard from Abuja, confirmed the development, adding that there had been sustained meeting of stakeholders and some national leaders of the party and some aspirants to that effect in Abuja.

Before now, one of the aspirants, Chief Ralph Okeke, who represented Anambra East and West federal constituency had announced his withdrawal from the race and collapsed his campaign structure into Uba campaign organisation.

Reacting to the development, the state chairman of the party, Mr Emeka Ibe, said he was not aware of any aspirant stepping down for anybody, adding that there are respective committees set up for the exercise and they are in a better position to know.

Ibe further posited that in the event of the speculated withdrawals from the race, it would make the job a lot easier for the bodies conducting the primaries.

He further dismissed a situation that the coming Saturday primary election would be marred by crisis, noting that the aspirants, delegates and stakeholders are law abiding, loyal party members. He blamed enemies of the party for peddling rumours and falsehood.

