Anambra APC primary: Buhari, party has no anointed aspirant – Shettima

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Borno State governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in Anambra, Governor Kashim Shettima has said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have any anointed aspirant among the 12 contenders for the party’s governorship ticket in Saturday poll. Shettima, who led a delegation of the party’s aspirants to the Anambra state […]

