Anambra: Chidoka’s victory shows voters identify Biafran spirit of hard work – Campaign

…Says Chidoka has Highest Volunteer Population

…Says It’s Working Hard To Win Nov. Poll

Ahead of the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, frontline contender and candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Osita Chidoka’s victory at the primary has been adjudged to be the appreciation and reward for “Biafran spirit of hard work,” says his campaign Director.

Chidoka is also said to have the highest population of volunteers across the state.

Director General of the Osita Chidoka Campaign, Barr. Bright Nebedum made this revelation on Tuesday while adducing reasons the former aviation minister won the UPP primary last Saturday, noting that it was a product of hardwork and extensive mobilization on the part of the candidate.

Nebedun who said the campaign is now working very hard to win the main election said Chidoka’s victory at the primary shows that members of the UPP and Anambra people “identify value and reward the undying Biafran spirit of hard work, resilience and determination”.

“This unmatched support for Osita Chidoka indeed goes to show without equivocation that our people still identify, value and reward the undying Biafran spirit of hard work, resilience and determination.”

He said with the extent of the mobilization, even if the party had adopted a direct primary, Chidoka would have still won.

“This campaign office appreciates the labour and sacrifices of our supporters and volunteers who accompanied our candidate as he campaigned vigorously, day and night, touring all the 326 electoral wards and the 21 local governments in the state, reaching all delegates and members of the UPP across board ahead of the primary.

“Indeed, it is an incontrovertible fact that with our very extensive mobilization, even if the UPP had conducted a direct primary with every member of the party as delegate, Chief Osita Chidoka would have still won overwhelmingly, given his hardwork and the backing of committed party members.

“Our campaign is built on hard work. We believe in the people and in reaching out directly to them. We will go in this same spirit as we engage in the main campaign for the November election” he said.

Nebedum further stated that the Chidoka Campaign has the highest demography of supporters and volunteers across the electoral wards in the state, adding that with the support of the people and God, victory is sure for Chidoka.

“Today, among all the governorship contenders, the Osita Chidoka Campaign has the highest demography of grassroots volunteers across all the 326 electoral wards and 21 local government areas in Anambra state. In the same vein, our great party, the UPP with its pro-people ideology has the highest demography of genuine followership in Anambra state.

“Our campaign is therefore all about the people. With the same spirit with which we worked for the primary, we will work now harder than ever before to reach all the individual registered voters across Anambra state. We will engage in a door-to door campaign and reach the people one-on-one.

Nebedum, who stated that the campaign is still pained by the death of a UPP member, Mr. Maduabuchi Uwakwe, as occasioned by the invasion of thugs who attempted to disrupt the primary also added that it will not be deterred but will honour him by working hard to ensure that “the very cause he believed in comes to fruition.”

The post Anambra: Chidoka’s victory shows voters identify Biafran spirit of hard work – Campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

