Anambra election: Agbaso faction of APGA holds primary election Monday

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Martin Agbaso faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, will on Monday hold its primary election to elect a candidate to represent it in the November 18 governorship election of Anambra State. DAILY POST gathered that the faction unlike the Oye faction which fielded only Governor Willie Obiano as aspirant will field three […]

