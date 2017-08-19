Anambra Election: HDP aspirant says will use security vote for infrastructure development

Chief Sam Oraegbunam, a gubernatorial aspirant in Hope Democratic Party in Anambra, says that if elected, he will use his Security Vote to address urgent needs of the people.

Oraegbunam, who is the chairman of the party in the state, made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on his ambition on Saturday in Awka.

He promise to run a government responsive to the yearnings of the people, adding: “If elected governor on Nov. 18, I will volunteer my security vote as contingency fund to be used to address urgent needs that affect the lives of the people.”

Oraegbunam said he would introduce a transparent budgeting process as well as focus on four-point paradigm, including infrastructure, health, agriculture and youth empowerment.

“We shall involve the people and undertake proper infrastructure development of the state.

“I promise to run a transparent administration, and having been around in the state, the people know me and my assets are well known to them.

“When elected governor, my first approach to governance will be to demystify the budget process by mainstreaming the input of the masses,’’ the aspirant said.

“I will also convert the security vote to a contingency fund, through which the state could intervene in critical sectors for the people’s good.

“This is a sacred pledge because we will hold the mandate in trust for the people of Anambra.’’

Oraegbunam, who described HDP as the best alternative political party in Anambra, expressed confidence of its victory at the polls and urged the people of the state to support him.

He described the party as the healthiest in Anambra, adding that whoever emerged from its primaries had better chances of winning the race to Anambra Government House.

“As a political party, Hope Democratic Party (HDP) set out from day one to do things differently regarding the nature of politics in Anambra.

“However, while HDP devoted time and energy in building an all-inclusive platform, other political parties were busy waiting for moneybags to come take over their party.

“With barely four months to the governorship election, virtually all the so-called big political parties are infested with various crises; as we speak, HDP is the only political party in Anambra that has no internal bickering or crisis.

HDP has shown itself as the only hope for the long suffering people of Anambra, it is a party guided by the tenets of democracy,’’ he said.

