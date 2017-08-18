Anambra election: Kanu meets Ala Igbo foundation, says IPOB not a violent group

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Friday, met with the leadership of Ala Igbo Development Foundation, over the boycott order given by IPOB on Anambra election.

The meeting was held in Owerri, capital of Imo state.

According IPOB leader, he decided to honour the invitation because of his respect for Igbo elders and that his struggle for the republic of Biafra was based on justice.

Kanu briefly said: “I came because of my respect for elders. IPOB is not a violent group. We are law abiding citizens of the society.

“What we here today will guide us in the issue of Anambra election. I will go and meet with the leadership of IPOB.”

In his speech, the President of Ala Igbo Development Foundation, Professor Uzodimma Nwala, said that it was the first meeting with the IPOB leader on the boycott order on Anambra guber.

Nwala said: “As you see in our midst, you see our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have come to discuss the issue of mutual concern, especially on Anambra election. We are happy he is here with us.

“As we know the IPOB decision on boycott of election and you know that IPOB is an orgarnised group and the agitations born out of marginalization of the Igbo.

“We are glad he has explained to us the reason they issued the boycott order and that it is not his personal decision but that of the IPOB leadership. We are meeting for the first time and will still meet again. No decision has been taken.”

From left, President Ala Igbo Development Foundation, Prof. Uzodimma Iwuala, IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu and Dozie Ikedife, yesterday in a meeting in Owerri.

The post Anambra election: Kanu meets Ala Igbo foundation, says IPOB not a violent group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

