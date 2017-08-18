Anambra Election: Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo Leaders Meet In Owerri (Photos)

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo leaders under the aegis of the Ala Igbo International Foundation are currently holding a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital over the November 18 Anambra Governorship Election.

The foundation has traditional leaders, Igbo professors, and religious leaders as members.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, who has called for the boycott of the election, is also at the meeting.

Details later…

