Anambra Election will hold -Nnamdi Kanu

It seems the meeting with Igbo leaders and members of Ala-Igbo International Foundation paid off, as it has been gathered that IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu has reportedly dropped his threat of stopping Anambra State Governorship election. Speaking after the meeting held in Owerri, Leader of the foundation, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, says after much deliberations which they say […]

The post Anambra Election will hold -Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

