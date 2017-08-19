Anambra Elections: IPOB May Back Down

The Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) has withdrawn its threat to ensure there is little to no voter turnout for the November 18th gubernatorial election in Anambra. The decision was reached after a meeting between the leadership of Ala Igbo Development Foundation and IPOB. Nnamdi Kanu said he attended the meeting out of respect for…

The post Anambra Elections: IPOB May Back Down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

