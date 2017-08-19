Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Elections: IPOB May Back Down

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Independent People  Of Biafra (IPOB) has withdrawn its threat to ensure there is little to no voter turnout for the November 18th gubernatorial election in Anambra. The decision was reached after a meeting between the leadership of Ala Igbo Development Foundation and IPOB. Nnamdi Kanu said he attended the meeting out of respect for…

