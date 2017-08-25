Anambra Gov Poll: Ifeanyi Ubah remains focused on clinching PDP’s ticket- Media Aide

*Debunks defection reports to APC

Frontline Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 18, Governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has debunked reports making the rounds on the social media and some news websites that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ubah, who averred that he remains focused to clinching his party’s (PDP) ticket, stated that such fake news won’t distract him.

In a statenent on Friday night by Ikechukwu Onyia, his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Ubah said: “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious write up published by the online edition of one of the major national dailies which targets to distract Ifeanyi Ubah.

“The said write up claims that: ‘The governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr.Ifeanyi Ubah has defected to APC following threats by the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike to slap him during PDP delegate congress.’

“We hereby wish to state in clear terms that Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is still in the race to win the PDP ticket and was never threatened by His Excellency, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State at any point in time.‎

“Ordinarily, we would not bother to react to such purile write-up save for the fact that we realize a need to clarify unsuspecting members of the public.”

The statement read further, “Consequently, we react as follows:

Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah did not defect to another political party. He remains a governorship hopeful under PDP and will be participating in the primaries scheduled to hold on Monday 28th August 2017.

At no time and occasion did His Excellency Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State or any individual threaten to slap Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah during the PDP delegate congress which held in Awka or anywhere else as reported by faceless individuals using the online edition of the newspapers as a platform for the spreading of such lies.‎

‎

Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is busy and currently engaging in strategic sessions on how to win the primary elections of PDP and will not submit to attempts to distract him with junk stories .

We are quite aware that the rising popularity and acceptability of Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah among Anambra voters is unsettling members of the oppositions as they have resulted to writing malicious articles to distract the man who has the best agenda and also won the 2013 governorship debate. Let it be known to them that Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah cannot be distracted from this race which he joined in the interest of the public.

We call on the general public especially Anambra voters to get ready to be part of making our state great with their votes for Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah whom we hope will win the PDP primaries come Monday 28th August 2017.‎

“The public is by this reaction called to disregard the malicious and sponsored article alleging that Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has joined to APC.”

“Finally, we wish to let the general public know that the man with the much needed ideas to make Anambra great is still in the race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and will win by God’s grace. Let’s Make Anambra Great,” the statement added.

