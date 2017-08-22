Parallel APGA candidate emerges from Agbaso faction – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Parallel APGA candidate emerges from Agbaso faction
Vanguard
THE Martins Agbaso led delegitimized faction of APGA, early yesterday, conducted the governorship primary to choose its standard bearer for the election. After much cat and mouse game with security officials, the primary finally took place in the rural …
Anambra Guber Poll: Igwebike emerges APGA's candidate for Agbaso's faction
Anambra gov'ship: Agbaso's APGA faction elects Hygers
Agbaso faction of APGA elects flag-bearer
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!