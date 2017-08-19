Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Guber: Chidoka picks UPP ticket

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics

A former Minister Of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in Anambra. Chidoka beat his opponent, Chief Chudi Offodile in the primary congress held in Awka on Saturday. Announcing the result, the Chairman of UPP National Congress Committee, Chris Uche, said Chidoka polled 1,222 votes against 87 polled by Offodile from total 1,309 valid votes cast.

