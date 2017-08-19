Anambra Guber: Chidoka picks UPP ticket

A former Minister Of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in Anambra. Chidoka beat his opponent, Chief Chudi Offodile in the primary congress held in Awka on Saturday. Announcing the result, the Chairman of UPP National Congress Committee, Chris Uche, said Chidoka polled 1,222 votes against 87 polled by Offodile from total 1,309 valid votes cast.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

