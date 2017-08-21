Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra guber: How PDP will defeat APGA, APC – Prof. Nwosu

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Professor Alphonsus Nwosu, a former Minister of Health, has revealed how the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will win the November 18 Anambra governorship election. He​ ​said PDP has started winning its way back into the hearts of the Anambra people, adding that its strategies will ensure victory over the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,​ ​and […]

Anambra guber: How PDP will defeat APGA, APC – Prof. Nwosu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.