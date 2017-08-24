Anambra guber: Ignore Abuja politicians – Onitsha traders to APC delegates

The Onitsha Traders’ Consultative Forum (OTCF) has charged the All Progressive Congress (APC) delegates to ignore ‘Abuja Politicians’ as they choose the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election on Saturday. The traders urged the delegates to ensure that they followed the nationwide agitation for the emergence of youths in leadership, saying that […]

Anambra guber: Ignore Abuja politicians – Onitsha traders to APC delegates

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

