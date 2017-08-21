Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra guber: Offodile dumps UPP over alleged corrupt practices by Okorie, Chidoka

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Hon Chudi Offodile, former aspirant of the United Progressives Party, UPP, has resigned his membership of the party. Offodile, who spoke to journalists in Awka, said his decision came after he noticed the level of alleged corruption in the party as perpetuated by the party’s national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie and his co-aspirant, Chief Osita […]

