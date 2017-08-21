Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Guber Poll: Igwebike emerges APGA’s candidate for Agbaso’s faction

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

As the crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deepens, members of the party loyal to Chief Martin Agbaso, on Monday chose Chief Ifeanyi Igwebuike as their candidate for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra. Igwebike emerged from a unanimous decision at a congress of 1,090 delegates held in Ezira, Orumba South Local Government Area.

