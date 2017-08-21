Anambra Guber Poll: Igwebike emerges APGA’s candidate for Agbaso’s faction

As the crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deepens, members of the party loyal to Chief Martin Agbaso, on Monday chose Chief Ifeanyi Igwebuike as their candidate for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra. Igwebike emerged from a unanimous decision at a congress of 1,090 delegates held in Ezira, Orumba South Local…

The post Anambra Guber Poll: Igwebike emerges APGA’s candidate for Agbaso’s faction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

