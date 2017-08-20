Anambra: Party leader feared dead during primary

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONE person was feared dead, yesterday, during the governorship primary of the United Progressives Party, UPP, in Awka, Anambra State.

The deceased, whose name was given as Maduabuchi Tochukwu Uwakwe, was, until his death, the Chairman of Owerre-Ezukala Ward 1 in Orumba South local government area of the state.

He allegedly died when the police used tear gas to control the milling crowd at De Geo Gold Hotel, venue of the accreditation of the delegates.

Though some people said he died as a result of stampede after police sprayed tear gas to control the crowd that came with one of the aspirants, Chief Chudi Offodile, others said the deceased was asthmatic.

Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Nkiru Nwode, confirmed the incident, saying some people came to the venue of the primary to cause trouble and, in the crisis that ensued, the man slumped and died.

However, Offodile said the party leader died while trying to ensure that the authentic delegates’ list was used for the exercise, adding that the uproar resulted from the panel’s decision to use what he called a fraudulent list.

Meanwhile, the party elected a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, as its candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chidoka polled 1,222 votes, while Offodile, who withdrew from the race while the delegates were being accredited, came second.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, of the primary election, Chief Chris Uche, announced the result.

